Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stake Increased by Burford Brothers Inc.

Burford Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 2.7% of Burford Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,675,000 after buying an additional 10,611,706 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 7,915,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,387,000 after buying an additional 2,607,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,940,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,975,000 after buying an additional 1,827,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,374,000 after buying an additional 948,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,981,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,319,000 after purchasing an additional 909,482 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.0%

JAAA stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

