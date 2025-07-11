Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 15,712 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

AGG opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.