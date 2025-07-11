Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF makes up 1.2% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of BUFF stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

