CFC Planning Co LLC Makes New Investment in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

CFC Planning Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in United Airlines by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial cut United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

United Airlines Stock Up 14.3%

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.46. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

