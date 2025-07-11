Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,740 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 0.9% of Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors owned about 0.13% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIP. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIP stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.37. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $40.22 and a 1 year high of $42.59.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.