CFC Planning Co LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY)

CFC Planning Co LLC raised its stake in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dayforce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,659,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,800,000 after buying an additional 667,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dayforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,319,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,072,000 after acquiring an additional 197,773 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Dayforce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,654,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,851,000 after acquiring an additional 128,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dayforce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dayforce by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,779 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dayforce from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Dayforce Price Performance

Shares of DAY opened at $58.26 on Friday. Dayforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at Dayforce

In other news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $38,478.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 132,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,664,814.70. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,606.56. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,580 shares of company stock valued at $259,321. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dayforce Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

