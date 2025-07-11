2,981 Shares in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Acquired by CFC Planning Co LLC

CFC Planning Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $137,848,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,886,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,561,000 after purchasing an additional 697,388 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,785,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,310,000 after purchasing an additional 565,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11,261.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 476,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,023,000 after purchasing an additional 472,741 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of EMN stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. Eastman Chemical Company has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.