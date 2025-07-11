Bosman Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Bosman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000. CarGurus comprises about 2.7% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bosman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CarGurus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 12,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $384,753.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 102,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,420.51. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $137,919.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,405.47. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,661 shares of company stock worth $1,557,243. Company insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Citizens Jmp downgraded CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $34.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 99.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

