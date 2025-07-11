State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,410,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $100,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 67.8% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,091,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 385,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,313,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $153.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.23.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.73.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

