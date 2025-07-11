CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Raised by Bosman Wealth Management LLC

Bosman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 5.7% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total value of $7,352,822.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,330.58. The trade was a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $11,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,391,308. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,821 shares of company stock valued at $118,672,681. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.29.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $487.11 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $469.44 and a 200-day moving average of $409.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -705.96 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

