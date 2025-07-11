iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 381,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 147,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $48.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

