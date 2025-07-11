Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 25,150 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,150 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 74,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 8.9%

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $45.13 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

