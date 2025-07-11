Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MPC. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.44.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $182.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

