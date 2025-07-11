Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Super Group (SGHC) traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 2032463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGHC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group (SGHC)
Super Group (SGHC) Trading Down 1.7%
The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.09.
Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $495.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Super Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Super Group (SGHC) Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.
Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
