Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 2,748 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 123,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 38,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTB opened at $43.29 on Friday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

