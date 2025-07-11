Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Shares Up 24.1% – Here’s Why

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 24.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.70. 892,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 556% from the average session volume of 135,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jones Trading cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$116.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 8.86.

(Get Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.