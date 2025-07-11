Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $522,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $240,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,308,000 after acquiring an additional 88,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 69,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $96,914.07. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $551,790.21. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $171,134.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,819.05. This represents a 34.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,388 shares of company stock worth $2,307,487. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.00.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $345.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $348.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.99%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

