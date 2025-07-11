New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 15.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 62.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.4% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 337,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,311,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 23.8% during the first quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 166,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after buying an additional 32,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 199,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.77.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

