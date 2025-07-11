Phillips Financial Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 256,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharpepoint LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $442.38 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $443.33. The stock has a market cap of $177.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

