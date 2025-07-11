Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dover were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dover by 5.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $222,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 43.0% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 3.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 133,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $190.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.47 and its 200-day moving average is $183.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. Dover Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

