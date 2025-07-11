Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFM. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,290.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFM. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $158.72 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $3,395,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 55,675 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,562.50. This represents a 26.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $328,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,171.94. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,035 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,719 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

