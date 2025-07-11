Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,778 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ODFL opened at $171.12 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.90 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.