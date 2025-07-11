MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 396 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,268,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $731,747,000 after purchasing an additional 716,442 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,110,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,019,007,000 after buying an additional 44,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $581,209,000 after buying an additional 38,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,090,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,238,000 after buying an additional 494,828 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $290,604,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WST opened at $229.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $352.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.24 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 18.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

