iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,427,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $93.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.62. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.58 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

