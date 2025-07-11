Sharkey Howes & Javer Boosts Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,215.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUS opened at $164.08 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $164.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

