7,508 Shares in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOTE. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VOTE stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.32. The company has a market cap of $825.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.02.

About TCW Transform 500 ETF

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

