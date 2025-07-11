Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $96.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30. The stock has a market cap of $201.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.97.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

