Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ SQFTP opened at $13.76 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

