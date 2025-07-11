Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.
Presidio Property Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ SQFTP opened at $13.76 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
