Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of KNX stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

