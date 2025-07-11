Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.55.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis purchased 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. This represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.66.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

