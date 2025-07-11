Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.73% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 612,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APT opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $6.44.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

