Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $136.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.50.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $192.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.86 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $104,166.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,646.50. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,050,000. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 758.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 480,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after acquiring an additional 424,444 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,441,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,576,000 after purchasing an additional 404,910 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,069,000 after purchasing an additional 290,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 764,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 268,098 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

