DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $133.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.49. DTE Energy Company has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.92%.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.