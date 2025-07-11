Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $743,000 Stake in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Match Group were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,951,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 292,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 174,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39. Match Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff purchased 70,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,324.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,257.90. This represents a 106.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Further Reading

