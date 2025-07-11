Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 956 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Argus raised Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of EPD stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

