Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.46.

INFA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Informatica from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Informatica from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Informatica from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $25.00 target price on Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.

Shares of INFA opened at $24.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. Informatica has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2,430,000.00, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $403.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Informatica will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 116,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,788,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 382,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,120. This trade represents a 23.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 99,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,399,254.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 391,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,809.85. The trade was a 20.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,779 shares of company stock worth $5,622,733. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Informatica by 126,639.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,369,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361,617 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Informatica by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,127,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Informatica by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,023 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,108,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,155,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,111,000 after buying an additional 1,591,037 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

