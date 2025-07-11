Elementis (LON:ELM) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 170.60 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 170.21 ($2.31), with a volume of 1143055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.60 ($2.30).

Elementis Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 143.23.

Insider Activity at Elementis

In other news, insider Ralph Hewins sold 132,625 shares of Elementis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £202,916.25 ($275,663.97). Also, insider Luc van Ravenstein sold 41,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £63,152.28 ($85,793.07). Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Elementis

Elementis is a global specialty chemicals company. We offer performance-driven additives that help create innovative formulations for consumer and industrial applications. As a FTSE 250 company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, we employ c.1,030 people globally. We have a nearly 200-year tradition of creating ingredients that add value to everyday consumer and industrial products.

