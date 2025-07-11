Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 1983034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAUR
Laureate Education Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter worth $93,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 260.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1,875.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Laureate Education
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- BigBear.ai: Why a 90% Rally Could Be Just the Start
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 5 Hot Stocks With Summer Buybacks You Can Cash In On
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Why Now Could Be the Smartest Time to Buy Crypto Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.