Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 1983034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter worth $93,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 260.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1,875.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

