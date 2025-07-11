First Majestic Silver (TSE:AG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.94 and last traded at C$10.95, with a volume of 1972818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.86.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -5.19%.

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

