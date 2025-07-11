Analyzing 3Dx Industries (DDDX) and Its Peers

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 3Dx Industries and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 3Dx Industries $290,000.00 -$560,000.00 -1.20 3Dx Industries Competitors $4.72 billion $501.64 million 19.63

3Dx Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 3Dx Industries. 3Dx Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

3Dx Industries has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3Dx Industries’ rivals have a beta of 11.39, indicating that their average share price is 1,039% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3Dx Industries -176.26% N/A N/A 3Dx Industries Competitors 8.57% 12.70% 7.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares 3Dx Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

73.4% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

3Dx Industries rivals beat 3Dx Industries on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

3Dx Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

