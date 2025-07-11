Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) versus Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Financial Survey

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) and Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ovintiv and Enerflex”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $9.15 billion 1.16 $1.13 billion $2.35 17.42 Enerflex $2.41 billion 0.40 $32.00 million $0.59 13.31

Dividends

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Enerflex. Enerflex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovintiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Enerflex pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ovintiv pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enerflex pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ovintiv has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Enerflex has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ovintiv is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ovintiv and Enerflex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 2 13 3 3.06 Enerflex 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ovintiv currently has a consensus price target of $54.59, suggesting a potential upside of 33.37%. Enerflex has a consensus price target of $10.63, suggesting a potential upside of 35.26%. Given Enerflex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enerflex is more favorable than Ovintiv.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Enerflex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Enerflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 6.84% 14.89% 7.85% Enerflex 3.18% 5.23% 1.93%

Risk and Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerflex has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Enerflex on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. In addition, the company's upstream assets comprise Bakken in northwest North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management. It also designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, low-carbon solutions, cryogenic systems, electric power solutions, and treated water solutions; and engages in the engineering, design, procurement, project management, and construction services for compression, process, treated water, and power generation equipment, as well as after-market service, parts, and operations and maintenance services for gas compression, processing, and treated water facilities in the region. The company was formerly known as Enerflex Systems Income Fund and changed its name to Enerflex Ltd. in January 2010. Enerflex Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

