UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

UniCredit S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 259724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.
UNCRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UniCredit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UniCredit from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.
UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.
