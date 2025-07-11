Apex Wealth Management LLC Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Apex Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.8% of Apex Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Apex Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $740.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 target price (up from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.95.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:META opened at $727.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $672.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $747.90. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $9,670,686.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 118,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,928,955.27. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,183 shares in the company, valued at $753,393.55. This trade represents a 94.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,792 shares of company stock worth $105,466,325. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

