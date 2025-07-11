Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,241 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,742,972 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $260,548,000 after buying an additional 1,411,954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,516,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,161,315 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $83,513,000 after buying an additional 241,039 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 468.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,799 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 159,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,144,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AIQ stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.76 and a beta of 1.13.
