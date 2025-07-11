AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $697,080,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,760,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,062 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 393.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,030,000 after acquiring an additional 968,661 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 18,368.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968,010 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,805,000 after acquiring an additional 794,473 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.89.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $181.51 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

