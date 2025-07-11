TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 9,623 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2,157.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Carlyle Group by 101.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlyle Group by 117.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86. Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.13.

Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

