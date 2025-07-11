Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,363 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,134,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,755,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,032,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,267 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in CoStar Group by 2,181.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Bank of America started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CoStar Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CoStar Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.69.

CSGP opened at $86.05 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.72, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

