YANKCOM Partnership Acquires 147 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.0% of YANKCOM Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. YANKCOM Partnership’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,198,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $111,948,344,000 after buying an additional 1,502,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,181,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,719,970,000 after buying an additional 1,020,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,317,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,777,282,000 after buying an additional 1,049,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,317,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,606,338,000 after buying an additional 1,141,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,949,512,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $676.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.95.

NASDAQ META opened at $727.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $747.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $672.36 and its 200 day moving average is $633.41.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total value of $370,952.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,653.36. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total value of $1,691,609.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,792 shares of company stock valued at $105,466,325. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

