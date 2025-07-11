Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,773 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Carter’s by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Carter’s by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Carter’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 80.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Carter’s Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $33.13 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Carter’s had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $291.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

