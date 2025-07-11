Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 4,986 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,981 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $18,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,953 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,455 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.84. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

